Limerick to Foynes freight rail line expected to reopen in 2025

Works will begin next month on the reinstatement of the Limerick to Foynes freight rail line, with a view to it opening in 2025.

The 42km line originally opened in 1858 but closed to passenger traffic in 1963, with freight services continuing until 2001.

The line’s reinstatement is a key element of Iarnród Éireann’s Rail Freight 2040 Strategy, to dramatically increase levels of freight on Ireland’s rail network.

John Sisk & Son has been awarded the €65 million contract for the first phase; this includes vegetation clearance which is already underway, with the major physical works to begin next month and continue until late 2024.

Phase two will then include a signalling system, level crossings, and upgrades at Limerick and Foynes Yard, with the line expected to open for freight services in 2025.