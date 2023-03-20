Liebherr book author says it’s impossible to know whether company first wanted to locate in Tralee

It’s impossible to establish whether the founder of Liebherr Container Cranes was first interested in locating the factory in Tralee.

A new book, documenting the 65-year history of the company’s operations in Killarney, is being launched this evening and will be available in shops tomorrow.

The Liebherr Story is written by Tom Foley, who himself worked at the Liebherr plant in Fossa for 46 years, and the launch is taking place at Hotel Europe in Killarney this evening at 6.30.

Advertisement

There are rumours that founder of the company, Hans Liebherr, first thought about locating the company’s base at Tralee.

Tom Foley says there’s still an element of mystery about this rumour, even after his four years of research.