Lidl plans second shop in Killarney

Planning permission is sought for a new Lidl store in Killarney.

Lidl Ireland is applying to Kerry County Council to build a new shop on a brownfield site on the Park Road beside the Omniplex cinema.

Lidl says the proposed development will provide up to 25 additional full-time jobs, not including construction-stage employment.

The German retailer opened its first store in Killarney over 20 years ago.

The retailer is applying for permission to build a store of around 2,300 square-metres, of which around 1,500 square-metres would be retail space.

The rest of the building would include a public lobby and toilets, as well as staff facilities, IT room, plant room, delivery area, and storage.

The shop would be served by 97 car parking spaces, including a mix of EV charging and disabled spaces, and 24 bicycle spaces.

The brownfield site, totalling around 0.95 hectares, is located on the Park Road beside the new Omniplex cinema across the street from McDonald’s.

The retailer says this will allow Lidl to extend its service offering to the residents and visitors of Killarney and surrounding areas.

It says it examined four other sites before choosing this one following due diligence.

Lidl writes in its planning application this would further sustain and enhance the vitality and viability of the town centre, by providing additional choice and competition in the trolley-shopping sector at an accessible location.

It writes construction would be complete in 2027, and the proposed store would provide up to 25 new direct full-time jobs, in addition to indirect and construction-stage employment.

Lidl further adds this would expand the number of retail operations in Killarney, providing additional competition and choice for customers.

Kerry County Council is due to decide on the application by early December.