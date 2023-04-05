Licence sought for survey work for potential North Kerry offshore wind farm

SSE Renewables is seeking a licence for survey work for a potential new offshore wind farm off the North Kerry coast.

The renewable developer is looking to get an investigative foreshore licence to facilitate survey work off the coast of Tarbert.

SSE Renewables recently submitted the licence application to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Advertisement

It's seeking approval for investigate surveys of the seabed for an offshore wind project which could generate up to 1 gigawatt of clean, renewable energy which would have the potential to power more than 700,000 homes.

These geophysical, geotechnical and environmental surveys are required for a better understanding of the prevailing environmental and met-ocean conditions (the combined wind, wave and climate conditions as found on a certain location) at the foreshore investigative array area (a quantity or collection of objects arranged in rows and columns creating an area), which is a minimum of 13km offshore.

This is SSE Renewables’ first licence application for an offshore wind project off the west coast of Ireland.

Advertisement

SSE Renewables Lead Project Manager for Blue Seas Development (Ireland), Martin Sweeney says the company’s plans for Tarbert are a natural step forward in their renewables ambitions for Ireland.

He says pursuing development opportunities off the west coast is part of the company’s long-term offshore wind strategy in Ireland, adding the selection of this site off the coast of Tarbert allows them to leverage SSE’s existing energy infrastructure in North Kerry and maximise the use of complementary technologies.