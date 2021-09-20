Advertisement
News

LGBT+ drop-in service to be held in Tralee this week

Sep 20, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
LGBT+ drop-in service to be held in Tralee this week LGBT+ drop-in service to be held in Tralee this week
Benson Kua from Toronto, Canada_Author
Share this article

An LGBT+ drop-in service will be held in Tralee this week.

Listowel Family Resource Centre’s LGBT working group in the county is beginning a monthly service for members of the community aged 18 and older.

It will give people the chance to meet others from the community in Kerry, in a safe, confidential space.

Advertisement

The first meeting will be held in Madden’s Café, Tralee, this Wednesday at 6:30pm, with plans to hold them every third Wednesday of the month.

You can get more information by calling Listowel Family Resource Centre on 068 235 84 or by emailing [email protected]

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus