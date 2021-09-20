LGBT+ drop-in service to be held in Tralee this week

An LGBT+ drop-in service will be held in Tralee this week.

Listowel Family Resource Centre’s LGBT working group in the county is beginning a monthly service for members of the community aged 18 and older.

It will give people the chance to meet others from the community in Kerry, in a safe, confidential space.

The first meeting will be held in Madden’s Café, Tralee, this Wednesday at 6:30pm, with plans to hold them every third Wednesday of the month.

You can get more information by calling Listowel Family Resource Centre on 068 235 84 or by emailing [email protected]