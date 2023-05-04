Advertisement
News

Less than 11% of people in each Kerry LEA received third Covid vaccine

May 4, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Less than 11% of people in each Kerry LEA received third Covid vaccine Less than 11% of people in each Kerry LEA received third Covid vaccine
Share this article

Less than 11% of eligible people in each Kerry Local Electoral area, had received their third Covid vaccine by the end of March

That’s according to figures released by the Central Statistics office.

The report found that the primary course of vaccine in 5 to 11 year olds ranged from 25% in Corca Dhuibhne to 17% uptake in the Kenmare LEA.

Advertisement

Booster 2 rates in those aged 12 and over, ranges from a low of 21% in the Killarney LEA to 28% in Listowel.

Meanwhile, Booster 3 vaccine rates, varied a 7% low in Killarney to a high of 11% in the Kenmare LEA.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus