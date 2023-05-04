Less than 11% of people in each Kerry LEA received third Covid vaccine

Less than 11% of eligible people in each Kerry Local Electoral area, had received their third Covid vaccine by the end of March

That’s according to figures released by the Central Statistics office.

The report found that the primary course of vaccine in 5 to 11 year olds ranged from 25% in Corca Dhuibhne to 17% uptake in the Kenmare LEA.

Booster 2 rates in those aged 12 and over, ranges from a low of 21% in the Killarney LEA to 28% in Listowel.

Meanwhile, Booster 3 vaccine rates, varied a 7% low in Killarney to a high of 11% in the Kenmare LEA.