Lee Strand present over €13,700 to schools in Kerry for school milk programme

Sep 3, 2024 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Lee Strand present over €13,700 to schools in Kerry for school milk programme
Lee Strand presents €13,575 to Kerry Schools in the Lee Strand 50% School Milk Cash Back Programme Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD.
Lee Strand presented €13,575 to schools in Kerry in the Lee Strand 50% school milk cash back programme.

They were delighted to welcome those representing the 27 primary schools that took part to collect the money.

Applications are open for this year,

The Lee Strand 50% School Milk Cash Back Programme was launched in September 2023 and was a fantastic success.

Gearoid Linnane, CEO Lee Strand stated “It is our goal in Lee Strand to see as many pupils as possible in Kerry, drinking fresh nutritious milk from local farms during the school day. We are delighted to present €13,575 cash to 27 schools in Kerry to spend as they wish during the school year. Registrations are now open for this year’s programme.”

The twenty-seven schools in the 2023/2024 Lee Strand 50% School Milk Cash Back Programme are: Ardfert NS; Ballincrossig NS; Ballyfinane NS; Blennerville NS; Scoil Naomh Chárthaigh; Brosna NS; Carrickerry NS; Clogher NS; Cullina NS; Faha NS; Fybough NS; Gaelscoil Aoghain; Gaelscoil Faithleann; Glenbeigh NS; Gneeveguilla NS; Holy Family NS; Kilcummin NS; Kiltallagh NS; Knockaderry NS; Knocknagoshel NS; Lisselton NS;  Murhur NS; O'Brennan NS; Scoil Bhreanainn; Scoil Chriost Ri; St Brendan's NS & St. Joseph NS.

