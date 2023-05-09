Lee Strand/Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards open for nominations

The Lee Strand/Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards have opened for nominations

The awards recognise the contribution young people make to their communities in the county; with twenty special merit awards to be presented this year (as well as

Group Award, Special Achievement Award, Community Safety Award and Overall Winner awards).

Any member of the public, community and voluntary groups, schools or youth organisations can nominate a person aged between 13-21 for an award.

The closing date for nominations is Friday May 26th , with forms available at any garda station.

The awards will be presented at a celebratory dinner ceremony in the Ballyroe Heights Hotel outside Tralee, on Friday September 29th.

Nomination forms can be downloaded here .