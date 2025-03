The Deputy Mayor of Kerry will travel to the UK for St Patrick’s Day.

Leas-Cathaoirleach Fionnán Fitzgerald will visit London, accompanied by Director of Economic & Community Development of Kerry County Council, Niamh O’Sullivan.

They will attend a reception at the Irish Embassy on Friday evening, and will represent the county at the St Patrick’s Day Ball on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Cllr Fitzgerald will then join the Kerry Association of London for the St Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday.