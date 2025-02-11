Learner motorcyclist caught travelling almost double speed limit in Kerry

A learner driver was caught travelling almost double the speed limit in Kerry yesterday.

The learner was driving a motorcycle and they were caught travelling 140km per hour in an 80km per hour zone.

Members of the Kerry Roads Policing Unit say the motorcycle was examined and found to have a number of defects.

Advertisement

Gardaí say under section 20 of the Road Traffic Act, a driver can be instructed to rectify the defects and present the vehicle for re-inspection or face a prosecution.

Gardaí praised members of the public who they say assisted detecting this speeding driver.