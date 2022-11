Castleisland District Heritage is launching a historical booklet about the Reverend William Casey of Abbeyfeale.

The booklet details the life of Reverend Casey, who aided and defended tenants in the Land War, during the 19th century.

The launch is taking place this evening in the Glórach Theatre, Abbeyfeale, at 7.30.

Chairman of Castleisland District Heritage, Johnnie Roche, explains the significance of the booklet.