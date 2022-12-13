Latest arrest in Thomas Dooley murder investigation released without charge

A man arrested on Sunday evening in connection with the murder of Killarney man Thomas Dooley has now been released without charge.

Gardaí detained the 35-year-old in Cork City; he was the eighth person arrested in connection with the killing.

43-year-old Thomas Dooley of Hazelwood Drive, Ballyspillane, Killarney died following an assault at Rath Cemetery, Tralee on October 5th.

His wife Siobhan was also injured in the incident, which occurred while a funeral had been taking place.

This latest arrest brings to eight the number of people detained as part of the murder investigation.

This man was arrested in Cork City on Sunday evening, and brought to Tralee Garda Station for questioning.

He’s now been released without charge, with a file being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, who will decide if there’s enough evidence to charge and prosecute the man.

Three men have so far been charged with Thomas Dooley’s murder – his brother, cousin, and cousin’s son.

A 17-year-old boy was charged with possession of a weapon at Rath Cemetery at the same time the murder occurred.

Another three men were arrested in October for questioning but released without charge.