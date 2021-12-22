Advertisement
Late Fr Kevin remember as generous and giving of his time

Dec 22, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
The late Fr Kevin McNamara is being remembered as being very generous and giving of his time.

The Parish Priest of Glenflesk died suddenly on Tuesday in hospital.

The Co Clare native had served in many Kerry parishes, Moyvane up until last July, and previously Kenmare, Killarney, and Gneeveguilla/Knocknagree.

Parish Priest of St John’s in Tralee, Fr Tadhg Fitzgerald says Fr Kevin was a larger than life character, a wonderful communicator, and a natural leader with boundless energy.

He said the late priest was always very generous and giving of his time, and added that the Diocese of Kerry is in a state of shock following his sudden passing.

 

