Largest deer ever seen in Kerry photographed in Killarney National Park

A picture's been taken today of what's believed to be the largest ever red stag seen in Kerry.

The Irish Deer Commission, which promotes and encourages efforts to improve the management and conservation of wild deer, says the stag was sighted in Killarney National Park.

Retired conservation ranger Peter O'Toole photographed the red stag in a remote area of the park at dawn.

The stag, which is believed to be between seven and nine years old, has 21 points on his antlers; the average red deer stag would have 12 points.

Peter explains why he's called the animal the Grand Master.