Advertisement
News

Largest deer ever seen in Kerry photographed in Killarney National Park

Oct 14, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Largest deer ever seen in Kerry photographed in Killarney National Park Largest deer ever seen in Kerry photographed in Killarney National Park
Share this article

A picture's been taken today of what's believed to be the largest ever red stag seen in Kerry.

The Irish Deer Commission, which promotes and encourages efforts to improve the management and conservation of wild deer, says the stag was sighted in Killarney National Park.

Retired conservation ranger Peter O'Toole photographed the red stag in a remote area of the park at dawn.

Advertisement

The stag, which is believed to be between seven and nine years old, has 21 points on his antlers; the average red deer stag would have 12 points.

Peter explains why he's called the animal the Grand Master.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus