A landmark south Kerry hotel is on the market with a price tag of more than three million euro.

The Royal Valentia Hotel, on the east of the island, has been welcoming guests for nearly 200 years, since 1833.

Brother and sister duo Vincent and Fiona Kidd began running the Knightstown hotel in 2006, restoring it and retaining its historic architecture.

It has 30 bedrooms and planning has been granted for 21 more.

CBRE Hotels is the estate agent for the sale.