Landmark Abbeyfeale building to house Ukrainian families

A councillor says it’s expected that up to seven families from Ukraine may be housed in a landmark building in Abbeyfeale.

Limerick City and County Council acquired four former Bank of Ireland branches for community use.

Two of these are in Abbeyfeale and Askeaton.

Cllr Liam Galvin says the Department of Housing advised the council that these two buildings should be used to provide housing for Ukrainian refugees.

Cllr Galvin says the department had helped the council acquire the former bank buildings.

Fine Gael councillor Liam Galvin says the council bought the buildings with the view that they would be for the use of the community.

Liam Galvin says he and other councillors got a commitment from the CEO of Limerick City and County Council that the buildings will ultimately serve the community such as an E-hub or library.