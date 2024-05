The leader of the Labour Party is in Kerry today.

Ivana Bacik will canvass with her party’s candidates in the upcoming local and European elections.

She’ll be in Dingle at 11am alongside local election candidate for the Corca Dhuibhe LEA Mike Kennedy, alongside Labour's Ireland South Candidate Niamh Hourigan.

Ivana Bacik will then visit Tralee around 2pm and she will join Tralee LEA candidate Ben Slimm on the canvass.