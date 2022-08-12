KSPCA says organisation has no authority over decisions made by Puck Fair committee

The Kerry Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said the organisation has no authority over decisions made by the Puck Fair Committee.

KSPCA’s spokesperson, Harry McDaid, was speaking in light of King Puck’s removal from his pedestal in the town yesterday as temperatures hovered around 26 degrees.

Mr McDaid clarified that the only person qualified to make that call was the veterinarian on duty.

He said his team in Tralee fielded a number of calls from all over the country yesterday, insisting that volunteers operate outside of the scope of the organisation.