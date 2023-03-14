Advertisement
News

Knocknagoshel residents to protest outside An Bord Pleanála over Eir mast appeal today

Mar 14, 2023 08:03 By radiokerrynews
Knocknagoshel residents to protest outside An Bord Pleanála over Eir mast appeal today Knocknagoshel residents to protest outside An Bord Pleanála over Eir mast appeal today
Share this article

Residents of a Kerry village will protest outside An Bord Pleanála’s offices today.

The protest was organised after plans to develop a 15-metre telecommunications mast in Knocknagoshel have been appealed to the national body.

Kerry County Council refused the application by Eir at the end of January, but that decision has now been appealed.

Advertisement

This is Eir's fourth attempt to develop this infrastructure at its old telephone exchange building in the middle of the North Kerry village.

The Knocknagoshel community have been opposed to the location of the proposed mast, stating it was too close to the school, and have previously organised protests in the village.

The group have called on Eir Ceo, Oliver Loomes; Chairperson of An Bord Pleanála, Oonagh Buckley;Director of the Environmental Protection Agency, Dr Eimear Coffey; and Minister Eamon Ryan to meet with them to discuss their concerns.

Advertisement

The office of Minister Eamon Ryan have replied, stating that Minister Ryan is out of the Country.

An Bord Pleanála has advised the group submits it's objection through the reception.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus