Knocknagoshel residents to protest outside An Bord Pleanála over Eir mast appeal today

Residents of a Kerry village will protest outside An Bord Pleanála’s offices today.

The protest was organised after plans to develop a 15-metre telecommunications mast in Knocknagoshel have been appealed to the national body.

Kerry County Council refused the application by Eir at the end of January, but that decision has now been appealed.

This is Eir's fourth attempt to develop this infrastructure at its old telephone exchange building in the middle of the North Kerry village.

The Knocknagoshel community have been opposed to the location of the proposed mast, stating it was too close to the school, and have previously organised protests in the village.

The group have called on Eir Ceo, Oliver Loomes; Chairperson of An Bord Pleanála, Oonagh Buckley;Director of the Environmental Protection Agency, Dr Eimear Coffey; and Minister Eamon Ryan to meet with them to discuss their concerns.

The office of Minister Eamon Ryan have replied, stating that Minister Ryan is out of the Country.

An Bord Pleanála has advised the group submits it's objection through the reception.