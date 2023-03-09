Knocknagoshel residents to protest outside An Bord Pleanála over Eir mast appeal

Residents of a Kerry village will protest outside An Bord Pleanála’s offices next week.

The protest was organised after plans to develop a 15-metre telecommunications mast in Knocknagoshel have been appealed to the national body.

Kerry County Council refused the application by Eir at the end of January, but that decision has now been appealed.

This is Eir's fourth attempt to develop this infrastructure at its old telephone exchange building in the middle of the North Kerry village.

Eir initially sought planning permission in 2020 for an 18-metre telecommunications mast at its exchange building in Knocknagoshel village; this was refused.

The company applied late last year for a 15-metre structure; an initial application was deemed invalid, and the company again applied, but this application was refused by Kerry County Council.

Eir now has now appealed this to An Bord Pleanála; a decision is due on the case on July 3rd.

The Knocknagoshel community have bene opposed to the location of the proposed mast, stating it was too close to the school, and have previously organised protests in the village.

They’ve now organised a protest which will take place outside the An Bord Pleanála offices in Dublin next Tuesday, March 14th at 11.30am.