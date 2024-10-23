Advertisement
News

Knockanure manslaughter accused further remanded in custody

Oct 23, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Knockanure manslaughter accused further remanded in custody
Share this article

A man has been further remanded in custody in connection with a fatal stabbing in North Kerry.

35-year-old Kieran Brady of Upper Athea, Co Limerick appeared before Tralee District Court recently, facing one charge.

Kieran Brady appeared before Judge John King, via video-link from Mountjoy Prison.

Advertisement

He’s charged with the manslaughter of Gerard Kennelly in Knockanure in May.

Mr Kennelly, who was in his 30s, was found with fatal injuries in the early hours of Monday May 27th and was pronounced dead at the scene.

At Tralee District Court, Sergeant Chris Manton said the file is with the Director of Public Prosecutions, but directions are not available.

Advertisement

Mr Brady’s solicitor Pat Mann told Judge King that his client has been granted High Court bail, however he is having difficulty with one condition; namely providing an address, which is why Mr Brady is still in prison.

He was remanded in continuing custody for three weeks by consent, as there is no court sitting set for a fortnight.

Mr Brady will appear before Tralee District Court on November 6th by video-link, however, Judge King said if bail is granted in the meantime, Mr Brady will appear on that date in person.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Councillors told that €2m plus Uisce Éireann investment in Castleisland to start shortly
Advertisement
Claims children as young as 8 are lighting bonfires in North Kerry ahead of Halloween
Lidl plans second shop in Killarney
Advertisement

Recommended

Councillors told that €2m plus Uisce Éireann investment in Castleisland to start shortly
Council urged to keep shower unit at Banna Beach operational all year round
Wednesday Basketball Results and Fixtures
Irish Squad To Be Named Today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus