Knockanure manslaughter accused further remanded in custody

A man has been further remanded in custody in connection with a fatal stabbing in North Kerry.

35-year-old Kieran Brady of Upper Athea, Co Limerick appeared before Tralee District Court recently, facing one charge.

Kieran Brady appeared before Judge John King, via video-link from Mountjoy Prison.

Advertisement

He’s charged with the manslaughter of Gerard Kennelly in Knockanure in May.

Mr Kennelly, who was in his 30s, was found with fatal injuries in the early hours of Monday May 27th and was pronounced dead at the scene.

At Tralee District Court, Sergeant Chris Manton said the file is with the Director of Public Prosecutions, but directions are not available.

Advertisement

Mr Brady’s solicitor Pat Mann told Judge King that his client has been granted High Court bail, however he is having difficulty with one condition; namely providing an address, which is why Mr Brady is still in prison.

He was remanded in continuing custody for three weeks by consent, as there is no court sitting set for a fortnight.

Mr Brady will appear before Tralee District Court on November 6th by video-link, however, Judge King said if bail is granted in the meantime, Mr Brady will appear on that date in person.