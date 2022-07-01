Advertisement
Kite surfer rescued off Kerry coast this morning

Jul 1, 2022 17:07 By radiokerrynews
A kite surfer was rescued from Smerwick Harbour at 8.50am after he lost his kite and board.

He was rescued by a local fishing vessel and brought to Ballydavid pier.

The kite surfer was seen by a doctor and has no reported injuries.

