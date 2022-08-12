Advertisement
King Puck reinstated as temperatures dropped last night

Aug 12, 2022 12:08 By radiokerrynews
King Puck reinstated as temperatures dropped last night
10-8-2019: Horsin’ around at Puck Fair! A scene from the Horse Fair on Gathering Day at the Puck Fair 2019 in Killorglin town in Co. Kerry. The legendary festival will see thousands of visitors from home and abroad descend on the town on the 10th, 11th and 12th August to enjoy a programme of events including dance workshops, fancy dress competitions, a fun fair, food stalls, street markets and live music throughout. For information and updates on Puck Fair 2019, visit puckfair.ie or follow @puckfair on Facebook and @puck_fair on Instagram and Twitter. Pic: Don MacMonagle NO REPRO FEE Further info: Judy Hopkins/ [email protected]
The Puck Fair committee has confirmed that King Puck was reinstated on the stand in Killorglin town last night.

In a statement, a spokesperson said the decision was taken to put him back up in his cage once temperatures dropped and organisers were assured of a clean bill of health.

The goat was removed yesterday after a veterinarian ruled the temperatures were too high for him to stay on the stand.

Organisers say he is back in the shade for the final day of the festival.

