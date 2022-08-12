King Puck reinstated as temperatures dropped last night

The Puck Fair committee has confirmed that King Puck was reinstated on the stand in Killorglin town last night.
In a statement, a spokesperson said the decision was taken to put him back up in his cage once temperatures dropped and organisers were assured of a clean bill of health.
The goat was removed yesterday after a veterinarian ruled the temperatures were too high for him to stay on the stand.
Organisers say he is back in the shade for the final day of the festival.
Festival organisers have confirmed King Puck was placed back onto his pedestal after temperatures dropped last night. pic.twitter.com/w59FdtfRXC
— Radio Kerry News (@radiokerrynews) August 12, 2022