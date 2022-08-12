King Puck reinstated as temperatures dropped last night

The Puck Fair committee has confirmed that King Puck was reinstated on the stand in Killorglin town last night.

In a statement, a spokesperson said the decision was taken to put him back up in his cage once temperatures dropped and organisers were assured of a clean bill of health.

The goat was removed yesterday after a veterinarian ruled the temperatures were too high for him to stay on the stand.

Organisers say he is back in the shade for the final day of the festival.