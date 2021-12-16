Killorglin’s Fexco to create 150 jobs over next two years

Killorglin’s Fexco is to create 150 jobs over the next two years.

The global payments company, which has its headquarters in Killorglin, says most of the positions will be in Kerry, with flexibility for remote working.

Meanwhile, Fexco has reported a 29% decline in income in 2020.

Fexco, Ireland’s largest privately-owned financial services company, says following a challenging 2020, it’s positioned well for recovery, after completing a restructuring, which cost €40 million along with impairments.

It reported a 29% decline in income to €173.1 million in 2020, and an operating loss of €6.2 million compared to a profit of €18.1 million in 2019, due to the reduction in foreign travel and closure of retail.

The Killorglin-headquartered company was back to operating profitably in the final quarter of this year, and is now actively recruiting.

It expects to add at least 150 new roles in Ireland by the end of 2023, in areas including software engineering, technology, sales, marketing, and customer success.

The vast majority of these positions will be in Kerry, with flexibility for remote working where needed.

Fexco already employs over 2,300 people across 29 countries.

The company has significantly enhanced its cash position in 2021, with the sale of its 51% share of Goodbody Stockbrokers for €70 million, and its share of Taxamo for €31 million.