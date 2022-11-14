Killorglin’s Fexco back in profit after post-pandemic recovery

Killorglin-headquartered Fexco is back in profit after a promising post-pandemic recovery.

The financial technology and business services company today released its results for the financial year 2021.

It achieved an operating profit before exceptional items of €1.2 million for 2021, compared to a loss of €13.6 million in 2020.

It recorded income of €102 million in 2021, up from €100 million in the previous year.

Fexco Group CEO, Neil Hosty is very happy with the group’s performance, saying the strong results reflect the resilience of the business.

Payments and FX businesses grew customer bases, as transaction volumes returned close to pre-pandemic levels by the second half of 2022.

The successful sale of shareholdings in Goodbody Stockbrokers and Taxamo delivered a robust balance sheet and positioned the group well to drive significant growth in 2022.

Fexco announced plans to hire 150 people in December 2021; and within the last 12 months, Fexco has now added in 200 new roles.