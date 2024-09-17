Killorglin woman to represent county at Miss Universe Ireland final

A Killorglin woman will represent the county at the Miss Universe Ireland final this week.

Natalie Sheehan, who is aged 20, will represent Kerry at the event in Dublin on Friday.

She’s among 27 finalists in the Miss Universe competition which aims to provide a safe space for women to share their stories and drive impact personally, professionally and philanthropically.

Natalie Sheehan says she’s passionate about spreading awareness about a rare skin condition she has struggled with called chronic spontaneous urticaria dermagraphia, as well as speaking up for women in sport.