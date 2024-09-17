Advertisement
News

Killorglin woman to represent county at Miss Universe Ireland final

Sep 17, 2024 13:18 By radiokerrynews
Killorglin woman to represent county at Miss Universe Ireland final
Natalie Sheehan from Killorglin will represent Kerry at the Miss Universe Ireland Final Photo Grant Photos
Share this article

A Killorglin woman will represent the county at the Miss Universe Ireland final this week.

Natalie Sheehan, who is aged 20, will represent Kerry at the event in Dublin on Friday.

She’s among 27 finalists in the Miss Universe competition which aims to provide a safe space for women to share their stories and drive impact personally, professionally and philanthropically.

Advertisement

Natalie Sheehan says she’s passionate about spreading awareness about a rare skin condition she has struggled with called chronic spontaneous urticaria dermagraphia, as well as speaking up for women in sport.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Irish Cancer Society and Original Irish Hotels 8-day charity cycle to stop at seven Kerry hotels
Advertisement
Cara Credit Union announce Kevin “The Kingdom Warrior” Cronin as new brand ambassador
Several Kerry sports clubs eligible to apply for government EV charge points funding
Advertisement

Recommended

Several Kerry sports clubs eligible to apply for government EV charge points funding
One in eight commercial units in Kerry vacant
Tralee Tidy Towns Chair calls for harsher punishments for those disposing of waste incorrectly
Ní Mhuircheartaigh undecided on future with Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus