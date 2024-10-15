Advertisement
News

Killorglin woman selected as Aontú candidate in Kerry for upcoming general election 

Oct 15, 2024 17:00 By radiokerrynews
Killorglin woman selected as Aontú candidate in Kerry for upcoming general election 
Share this article

A Killorglin woman has been selected as the Aontú candidate in Kerry for the upcoming general election.

Catherina O’Sullivan, who is a clinical nurse manager in mental health, was chosen to contest the election for the party.

The mother of six represented Aontú in the recent local elections in the Kenmare Local Electoral Area.

Advertisement

She received 207 first preference votes, but failed to secure a seat on Kerry County Council.

Ms O’Sullivan says education is a major priority; she believes defending parents’ rights in education and letting children be children is key.

Advertisement

Aontú, which formed in 2019, was represented by Causeway native Sonny Foran in the last general election (2020), receiving 1,109 first preference votes.

A date for the upcoming general election has not yet been set.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Munster Joinery syndicate scoops €500,000 in EuroMillions
Advertisement
Kerry Airport CEO writes to Taoiseach expressing concerns around impact of passenger cap at Dublin Airport
Killarney councillor among hundreds protesting government over supports for hospitality industry
Advertisement

Recommended

Munster arrive in Cape Town ahead of URC clash against Stormers
Lewis confirmed as permanent captain of Ireland
Munster Joinery syndicate scoops €500,000 in EuroMillions
Henderson and Moore out of Ulster’s URC meeting with Ospreys
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus