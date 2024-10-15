Killorglin woman selected as Aontú candidate in Kerry for upcoming general election 

A Killorglin woman has been selected as the Aontú candidate in Kerry for the upcoming general election.

Catherina O’Sullivan, who is a clinical nurse manager in mental health, was chosen to contest the election for the party.

The mother of six represented Aontú in the recent local elections in the Kenmare Local Electoral Area.

She received 207 first preference votes, but failed to secure a seat on Kerry County Council.

Ms O’Sullivan says education is a major priority; she believes defending parents’ rights in education and letting children be children is key.

Aontú, which formed in 2019, was represented by Causeway native Sonny Foran in the last general election (2020), receiving 1,109 first preference votes.

A date for the upcoming general election has not yet been set.