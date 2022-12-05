Killorglin man remanded in custody in relation to assault and burglary charges

A Killorglin man has been remanded in custody in relation to assault and burglary charges.

Emmet McCarthy, with an address of 114 Iveragh Park, Killorglin, appeared at a special sitting of Tralee District Court today.

He has been charged with two charges of assault and two charges of burglary, which are alleged to have occurred on Saturday.

Advertisement

Tralee District Court heard that Emmet McCarthy has an alcohol addiction, and began drinking at 10am on Saturday.

It’s alleged that Mr McCarthy entered a business in Killorglin on Saturday afternoon and grabbed a staff member by the throat.

It's claimed Mr McCarthy later entered a property in the town and allegedly assaulted an individual in the house.

Advertisement

It's also alleged the injured party went to a neighbouring property and was followed by Mr McCarthy.

The injured party received soft tissue bruising in the incident.

Solicitor Padraig O’Connell asked the court to grant his client bail, as he had no previous convictions and was in full time employment.

Advertisement

Mr O’Connell said his client would fulfil several bail conditions including adhering to a curfew, refraining from alcohol, signing on daily and not coming in contact with the alleged injured party.

However, Judge David Waters refused Emmet McCarthy bail, saying there was a strong possibility that the accused would interfere with the injured party.

The 28 year old has been remanded in custody, to appear before Tralee District Court on Wednesday, via video link, for DPP directions.