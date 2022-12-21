Killorglin man facing assault and burglary charges remanded for further two weeks

A Killorglin man facing assault and burglary charges has been remanded for a further two weeks.

Emmet McCarthy of 114 Iveragh Park Killorglin, appeared before Tralee District Court charged with assault and burglary for alleged incidents which occurred on December 3rd.

It’s alleged that Mr McCarthy assaulted a female at her place of work in Killorglin.

He allegedly later broke into a property in the town and when the female fled to a neighbouring property, he’s alleged to have followed her and carried out a further assault.

A previous sitting of Tralee District Court was told the injured party suffered bruising and soft tissue injuries.

Mr McCarthy’s solicitor, Pádraig O’Connell, told the court that his client has a bail application before the High Court, which will probably be heard tomorrow.

Mr O’Connell said almost all bail conditions are agreed, and so it’s likely Mr McCarthy will be granted bail.

Judge David Waters remanded him to appear again at Tralee District Court on January 4th.