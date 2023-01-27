Advertisement
Killorglin man charged with burglary and assault remanded for two weeks

Jan 27, 2023 08:01 By radiokerrynews
A Killorglin man facing assault and burglary charges has been further remanded.

Emmet McCarthy, formerly of 114 Iveragh Park Killorglin, faces charges of assault and burglary for alleged incidents which occurred on December 3rd.

It’s alleged that Mr McCarthy assaulted a woman at her place of work in Killorglin, and carried out a further assault after following her to another property.

The court heard the book of evidence against Mr McCarthy is not ready yet, and so he has been remanded to appear again at Tralee District Court on February 1st.

His solicitor Pádraig O’Connell said his client was granted bail in the High Court but he cannot provide an address to reside at, so he has been remanded in custody at Cork Prison.

 

