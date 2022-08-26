Advertisement
Killorglin event focusing on how artificial intelligence can support tourism

Aug 26, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Killorglin event focusing on how artificial intelligence can support tourism
The third international John McCarthy AI Summer School will focus on how artificial intelligence is shaping the future of the tourism industry.

The hybrid event will take place in the RDI Hub in Killorglin and online on September 1st and 2nd.

18 speakers from seven countries will address the event.

The RDI Hub building is named after John McCarthy, who is considered one of the founding fathers of the discipline of artificial intelligence, when he coined the term in the mid-1950s.

Mr McCarthy’s father was from Cromane.

Speaking on In Business, CEO of the RDI Hub, Liam Cronin explains what the event will involve:

