Killorglin town is being promoted as a great place to live and to set up a business.

That’s according to chair of Killorglin Chamber Alliance Chris McGillycuddy.

He says promoting the town and surrounding areas as a great place to do business and to live will be among the chamber’s priorities in 2025.

Advertisement

Mr McGillycuddy says the area has lot to offer and it is an ideal location for anyone thinking about relocating: