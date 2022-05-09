Killarney’s Tricel acquires leading Danish manufacturer

Killarney company Tricel has acquired a leading manufacturer of packaged wastewater treatment systems in the Nordic regions.

Tricel provides high performance solutions for the water storage, environmental, construction, and materials industries.

It was set up in Killarney in 1973 and now comprises 12 companies across Europe, with six manufacturing operations, employing more than 600 people.

With the acquisition of Biokube A/S in Denmark, the Tricel Environment Division will now expand into new product and geographic markets.

Biokube will operate as a standalone business within Tricel Environment, with increased investment, enhanced distribution, and a new customer base.