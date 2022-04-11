Advertisement
Killarney’s Jessie Buckley named Best Actress in a Musical at Olivier Awards

Apr 11, 2022 08:04 By radiokerrynews
Killarney's Jessie Buckley named Best Actress in a Musical at Olivier Awards
Jessie Buckley at the opening night of Wild Rose. Photo: Neil Grabowsky / Montclair Film via Wikimedia Commons
Killarney actress Jessie Buckley has won the accolade of Best Actress in a Musical at the Olivier Awards.

The ceremony recognises excellence in professional theatre and was held in London's Royal Albert Hall last night.

Jessie Buckley was honoured for her performance as Sally Bowles in the West End musical, Cabaret.

Last month, she was among the Best Supporting Actress nominees at the Oscars for her performance in The Lost Daughter.

Cabaret won seven honours at the Olivier Awards, including Eddie Redmayne for Best Actor in a Musical.

At the ceremony, he praised his co-star, saying he wouldn’t have taken on the role of the Emcee without Jessie Buckley agreeing to be his co-star.

