Advertisement
News

Killarney Water Rescue volunteer says retrieving bodies in fatalities is crucial for closure

Apr 12, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Killarney Water Rescue volunteer says retrieving bodies in fatalities is crucial for closure Killarney Water Rescue volunteer says retrieving bodies in fatalities is crucial for closure
Share this article

Retrieving bodies in rescue fatalities is crucial to bring closure to a family.

That’s according to John O'Loughlin of Killarney Water Rescue, which is currently fundraising to replace ageing equipment.

The voluntary-run group relies on fundraising to conduct its activities in rivers, lakes, and off the coast in south Kerry; it receives no state support.

Advertisement

John O'Loughlin says, even in the event of a tragedy where there’s a fatality, it’s important he and his colleagues can undertake their work to ensure a family has closure.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus