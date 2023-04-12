Killarney Water Rescue volunteer says retrieving bodies in fatalities is crucial for closure

Retrieving bodies in rescue fatalities is crucial to bring closure to a family.

That’s according to John O'Loughlin of Killarney Water Rescue, which is currently fundraising to replace ageing equipment.

The voluntary-run group relies on fundraising to conduct its activities in rivers, lakes, and off the coast in south Kerry; it receives no state support.

Advertisement

John O'Loughlin says, even in the event of a tragedy where there’s a fatality, it’s important he and his colleagues can undertake their work to ensure a family has closure.