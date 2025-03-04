Killarney tops Kerry property market

The Killarney area remains at the top of Kerry’s housing market, recording the highest median property price in the county once again at the end of last year.

Homes in the V93 Eircode sold for a median price of €295,000 during the month of December.

That’s according to the CSO’s Residential Property Price Index.

Advertisement

A total of 34 properties changed hands in Killarney, including seven buy-to-let purchases and eight first-time buyer transactions.

Of the properties sold, four were new homes, while the remaining 30 were second-hand.

Tralee’s V92 Eircode had the highest number of residential property transactions in Kerry, with 48 properties sold at a median price of €235,500.

Advertisement

Among these, eight were buy-to-let purchases, while Tralee saw strong first-time buyer activity, with 20 properties bought by such buyers.

Just one new home was sold, with the remaining 47 being second-hand properties.

The Caherciveen area recorded the fewest transactions, with just six properties changing hands.

Advertisement

In the V23 Eircode, the median sale price in December stood at €235,000.

This included three buy-to-let purchases, but no first-time buyers entered the market in the area.

Only one new home was sold, with five second-hand homes making up the rest of the sales.

Advertisement

Listowel’s V31 Eircode had the lowest median property price in Kerry, at €212,000.

A total of eight properties were sold, including two buy-to-let purchases and three first-time buyer transactions.

All homes sold in the area were second-hand properties, with no new builds purchased in December.

Advertisement

These figures reflect the ongoing demand for property in Kerry, with first-time buyers and investors remaining active in the market.

The data also highlights significant regional price differences, with Killarney maintaining its position as the most expensive housing market in the county.

The national Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) increased by 8.7% in the 12 months to December 2024, with property prices in Dublin rising by 8.3% and those outside Dublin increasing by 9.0%.

The median price of residential properties sold across Ireland in December 2024 stood at €355,000, with significant variations across different regions of Kerry, according to newly released property market data.}