Killarney the most difficult housing challenge facing Kerry County Council

Killarney is the single-most difficult challenge Kerry County Council faces in housing.

That’s according to the council’s Director of Housing, Martin O’Donoghue, who was speaking at the recent Killarney Municipal District meeting.

He said the town faces problems on all fronts when it comes to housing.

Advertisement

Addressing elected members at the meeting, Martin O’Donoghue said when it comes to housing, Killarney is the most challenging at the moment.

He referenced towns such as Listowel and Killorglin, where some issues in clearing the housing list for families have been reasonably solved.

He said there are still issues in these towns with one-bed accommodation, but Killarney is facing issues on all fronts, in every form of housing.

Advertisement

Over 1,500 people are currently awaiting social housing in the town, according to a report presented to councillors at the meeting.

Mr O’Donoghue added the council is open for business when it comes to buying land in Killarney, in order to provide more housing.

He said there isn’t a lot out there that is currently for sale, but the council is looking at specific lands for purchase.