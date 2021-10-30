Advertisement
Killarney Soroptimist mark international centenary with oak sapling

Oct 30, 2021 12:10 By radiokerrynews
Killarney Soroptimist mark international centenary with oak sapling Killarney Soroptimist mark international centenary with oak sapling
From little acorns...Members of the Killarney Soroptimist Club were gifted an Oak Sapling by the Tree Council of Ireland. The saplings were presented to each Soroptimist Club in Ireland, to plant in celebration of Soroptimist International’s Centenary. At the tree planting ceremony, at the Maurice O'Donoghue Memorial Park and River Flesk cycle path on the Muckross Road, Cathaoirleach, Killarney Municipal District Cllr. Marie Moloney, centre, presided at the event. Club President Theresa Irwin, assisted with the planting along with members, From left, Mona Looney, Bride Brosnan, Claire Bowler, Eileen Foley, Noreen Browne and Ann O'Connor. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC
The Killarney Soroptimist Club has planted an oak tree in the town to mark the centenary of the movement internationally.

The Tree Council of Ireland gifted a sapling to each Soroptimist club in the country in recognition of the milestone.

The Killarney club chose the Maurice O'Donoghue Memorial Park to plant their sapling; 20 years ago the club dedicated a bench in the park to deceased members.

Killarney Soroptimist Club, which was founded in 1963, is part of the international movement aiming to educate, empower and enable women and girls to have a better life.

