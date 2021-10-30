Killarney Soroptimist mark international centenary with oak sapling

The Killarney Soroptimist Club has planted an oak tree in the town to mark the centenary of the movement internationally.

The Tree Council of Ireland gifted a sapling to each Soroptimist club in the country in recognition of the milestone.

The Killarney club chose the Maurice O'Donoghue Memorial Park to plant their sapling; 20 years ago the club dedicated a bench in the park to deceased members.

Killarney Soroptimist Club, which was founded in 1963, is part of the international movement aiming to educate, empower and enable women and girls to have a better life.