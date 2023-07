Three sites in Killarney have maintained their historical accreditation for the third year in a row.

13 museums were celebrated for meeting the Heritage Council’s Standards Programme for Ireland’s standards at an event in Kilkenny Castle recently.

Three sites at Muckross in Killarney have maintained their full accredition for three years in a row, making them the MSPI’s most successful participant for consistently upholding standards over a 17-year period.