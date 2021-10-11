Advertisement
News

Killarney road race returns after COVID resulted in cancellation last year

Oct 11, 2021 08:10 By radiokerrysport
Killarney road race returns after COVID resulted in cancellation last year Killarney road race returns after COVID resulted in cancellation last year
Share this article

A Killarney road race is set to go ahead in November, after being cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

The annual Run Killarney usually sees over 2,500 runners from Ireland and around the world descend on Killarney.

There are 10k and half marathon options, for what’s described as the world’s most beautiful road race.

Advertisement

Organisers, Elite Events has announced Run Killarney will go ahead on November 13th.

Race Organiser, Oliver Kirwan says it’s a major boost, not only for Killarney, but for the wider Kerry area.

More information on Run Killarney can be found on runkillarney.com

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus