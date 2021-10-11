Killarney road race returns after COVID resulted in cancellation last year

A Killarney road race is set to go ahead in November, after being cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

The annual Run Killarney usually sees over 2,500 runners from Ireland and around the world descend on Killarney.

There are 10k and half marathon options, for what’s described as the world’s most beautiful road race.

Organisers, Elite Events has announced Run Killarney will go ahead on November 13th.

Race Organiser, Oliver Kirwan says it’s a major boost, not only for Killarney, but for the wider Kerry area.

More information on Run Killarney can be found on runkillarney.com