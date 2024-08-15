Advertisement
News

Killarney men plead guilty to criminal damage and trespassing charges at direct provision centre

Aug 15, 2024 08:49 By radiokerrynews
Killarney men plead guilty to criminal damage and trespassing charges at direct provision centre
Share this article

Two men have pleaded guilty to criminal damage and trespassing charges at a direct provision centre in Killarney.

23-year-old Eamon Murphy of Curragh, Aghadoe, Killarney, and 21-year-old Evan Murphy of Rahanane, Kilcummin, Killarney, appeared before Judge David Waters at Killarney District Court recently.

They had been ordered to stay away from all direct provision centres, following the alleged incident at the Harmony Inn on New Year’s Day.

Advertisement

It’s alleged that on January 1st this year, Evan Murphy and Eamon Murphy trespassed and caused criminal damage to the Harmony Inn, Muckross Road, Killarney.

The court heard previously the two men had armed themselves with a can of petrol and travelled by bicycle to the hotel, which is housing international protection applicants.

Shortly before 6am on New Year’s Day, a security guard was alerted to the two men kicking and damaging the front door of the Harmony Inn.

Advertisement

Both men were identified through CCTV and the canister of petrol was recovered by Gardaí.

They both pleaded guilty to charges of criminal damage and trespassing.

Judge David Waters remanded the men on bail, to appear before Killarney District Court on September 17th for sentencing.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Ponies missing in mid Kerry recovered
Advertisement
Report shows 60% of Kerry homes use heating oil as main heating fuel
Kerry milk price rise for farmers
Advertisement

Recommended

Ponies missing in mid Kerry recovered
Report shows 60% of Kerry homes use heating oil as main heating fuel
Cancer Support Charity, Recovery Haven Kerry, will host its annual Celebration of Light Ceremony in association with the Rose of Tralee Festival & Kerry Choral Union this Sunday, Aug 18th at Tralee Bay Wetlands
Walk of the Ancestors event takes place Sunday 18th August in Caitins Pub Kells
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus