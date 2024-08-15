Two men have pleaded guilty to criminal damage and trespassing charges at a direct provision centre in Killarney.

23-year-old Eamon Murphy of Curragh, Aghadoe, Killarney, and 21-year-old Evan Murphy of Rahanane, Kilcummin, Killarney, appeared before Judge David Waters at Killarney District Court recently.

They had been ordered to stay away from all direct provision centres, following the alleged incident at the Harmony Inn on New Year’s Day.

It’s alleged that on January 1st this year, Evan Murphy and Eamon Murphy trespassed and caused criminal damage to the Harmony Inn, Muckross Road, Killarney.

The court heard previously the two men had armed themselves with a can of petrol and travelled by bicycle to the hotel, which is housing international protection applicants.

Shortly before 6am on New Year’s Day, a security guard was alerted to the two men kicking and damaging the front door of the Harmony Inn.

Both men were identified through CCTV and the canister of petrol was recovered by Gardaí.

They both pleaded guilty to charges of criminal damage and trespassing.

Judge David Waters remanded the men on bail, to appear before Killarney District Court on September 17th for sentencing.