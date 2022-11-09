Killarney MD to contact Minister of Education to purchase Presentation Convent Killarney

Kerry County Council will contact the Minister for Education, Norma Foley, aiming to purchase the recently vacated Presentation Convent in Killarney.

Kerry Independent Alliance councillor, John O’Donoghue raised the motion at the recent Killarney Municipal District meeting, to contact Norma Foley about the landmark building.

With a view to purchasing the building, refurbishing its interior and making it available to nearby secondary schools.

Speaking at the recent Killarney Municipal District meeting, Kerry Independent Alliance councillor, John O’Donoghue said the building is of historic significance to the town and should be kept in public ownership.

Cllr O’ Donoghue says given its proximity to the schools hub in the town , and given the fact that so many of its former inhabitants were involved in the teaching profession, it would make a fine acquisition by the Department of Education, to be used by local schools as part of their future expansion.

The motion was seconded by Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District, councillor Niall Kelleher.

Cllr Kelleher says Kerry County Council should acquire the premises – as it would be value for money for the local authority, and would have a myriad of uses that would benefit Killarney.

However, he believes the building should be of use to the public, be it under the ownership of the local authority or the Department of Education - and not down to the highest bidder.

Cllr O’Donoghue suggested the Minister for Education should liaise with local schools to explore the option of purchasing the building for their use.

He said it’s important that Minister Foley be contacted immediately regarding a potential purchase of Presentation Convent Killarney, due to the strong interest in the property.