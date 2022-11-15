Killarney man in custody on theft charges remanded for further week

A Killarney man in custody on theft charges has been remanded for another week.

Billy Burns, of no fixed abode, has been charged with theft and unauthorised taking of a vehicle.

Mr Burns has admitted to taking possession of a vehicle without permission on October 3rd, 2021, and stealing fuel from a Circle K petrol station in Donnybrook, Dublin, the next day.

Advertisement

The 51-year-old is the son of Killarney woman Miriam Burns, who was murdered in her home in Ardshanavooley in August.

Mr Burns, who has been in custody for almost three months, did not appear at Tralee Circuit Court this morning.

The court was told that the prison service had produced a medical report on Mr Burns, deeming him unfit to appear via video link.

Advertisement

Defence barrister Kate O'Connell said her instructions from Mr Burns have been unwavering; he wants to affirm his plea and be sentenced as soon as possible.

Tom Rice, prosecuting, said he was seeking a further remand on foot of the report, for as short a time as possible.

Ms O'Connell said if he is deemed not fit to appear again, then the prison service's medical practitioners themselves should appear for cross examination.

Advertisement

She told the court that this would be better than a one-line letter from a GP being furnished at the last minute.

Judge Elva Duffy said it would not be appropriate at this time to call the medical practitioners to the court, but she would be seeking an up to date psychiatric report as opposed to a one-line letter.

Judge Duffy enquired as to why Mr Burns is still remanded in custody when he has consent to bail.

Advertisement

Kate O'Connell said huge efforts have been made by Mr Burns' legal representatives to produce an address for Mr Burns, but it would not be possible.

Judge Elva Duffy remanded Mr Burns in custody with consent to bail, to appear again via video link at Tralee Circuit Court on Tuesday, November 22nd.