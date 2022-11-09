Killarney man in custody on theft charges remanded for further five days

A Killarney man in custody on theft charges has been remanded again for another five days.

Billy Burns, of no fixed abode, has been charged with theft and unauthorised taking of a vehicle.

Mr Burns has admitted to taking possession of a vehicle without permission on October 3rd, 2021, and stealing fuel from a Circle K petrol station in Donnybrook, Dublin, the next day.

The 51-year-old is the son of Killarney woman Miriam Burns, who was murdered in her home in Ardshanavooley in August.

Mr Burns, who has been in custody on the charges against him for over 10 weeks, appeared before Tralee Circuit Court this morning via video link for sentencing.

When he appeared on the video link before Judge Cormac Quinn, Mr Burns became irate and said he should be sentenced now.

Prosecuting Barrister Tom Rice said a 14-page medical report dated from yesterday, from a consultant forensic psychiatrist, had been produced to the court.

He requested a short adjournment to assess whether the State, after properly reading the psychiatrist’s report, would be seeking an application under Section 4 of the Criminal Law (Insanity) Act 2006.

This Act is used in cases where the accused is deemed not fit to be tried due to mental disorder.

Mr Burns interrupted Mr Rice, as well as his own Barrister Katie O’Connell, and Judge Quinn, and repeatedly said he should be sentenced today.

Mr Burns told the court it shouldn’t bother with the psychiatrist’s report and just sentence him today, while he also swore throughout his interjections.

Judge Quinn eventually muted Mr Burns because the court hadn’t been able to engage in any meaningful dialogue with him.

Defending, Katie O’Connell BL told the court her position on this is very clear; Mr Burns wants to affirm his plea and needs to be sentenced.

Mr Burns is eligible for bail due to the nature of the charges against him, but he hasn’t been able to provide an address deemed appropriate by gardaí.

Judge Quinn said that on foot of the psychiatrist’s report, which said Mr Burns is on a waiting list for medical assessment, it was inappropriate to affirm his plea today.

Judge Quinn remanded Mr Burns in custody with consent to bail, to appear at Tralee Circuit Court this coming Monday, November 14th, via video link.

He also said the court is requesting an up-to-date psychiatric report be produced on Monday.