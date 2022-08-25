Killarney man further remanded in custody

A Killarney man has been further remanded in custody on theft charges at Tralee District Court.

Billy Burns of no fixed abode is accused of theft and the unauthorised taking of a vehicle in October last year.

The 51-year-old is the son of Miriam Burns who was found murdered in her home in Ardshanavooley, Killarney on August 15th.

Advertisement

Tralee District Court was told Billy Burns was still not in a position to provide an address which would enable him to avail of bail conditions.

His solicitor Pádraig O’Connell told the court that he had made over 30 queries including to facilities in Cork, Limerick and Dublin but that he was unable to get a place for Mr Burns.

Judge Alec Gabbett remanded Mr Burns in custody to Cork Prison to appear again by video link at Tralee District Court on September 7th.

Advertisement

Mr Burns remains eligible for bail should a suitable address become available before that time.