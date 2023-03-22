Killarney man facing murder charge remanded in custody for two weeks

A Killarney man charged with the murder of his mother has been remanded in custody for a further two weeks.

52-year-old Billy Burns, of Arlington Lodge, Church Street, Tralee, appeared before Judge David Waters at Tralee District Court this morning.

He’s charged with murdering 75-year-old Miriam Burns, who was killed in her home at Ardshanavooley, Killarney, between August 12th and 15th last year.

Billy Burns appeared in court via video link this morning.

The state indicated the book of evidence is not ready yet, and asked for him to be remanded in custody for two weeks.

Solicitor Pádraig O’Connell asked that the matter only be adjourned for one week, and that his client appear in person.

Mr O’Connell said he wants to put pressure on the state to have the book of evidence ready, and if he’s being brought to court in person it might have some impact on proceedings.

Mr O'Connell previously indicated his client would be applying for bail in the High Court, but he told Tralee District Court this morning that Mr Burns hasn't had a bail hearing yet.

Judge David Waters said Mr Burns has only been in custody since 7th March, and it’s not unreasonable for the state to ask he be remanded for two weeks.

Judge Waters remanded him in custody for two weeks, to appear via video link at Tralee District Court on April 5th, but if the book of evidence is ready he'll be brought to court in person.