Killarney man charged with murdering brother refused bail by Court of Appeal

Dec 21, 2022 08:12 By radiokerrynews
A Killarney man who was charged with the murder of his brother in a Tralee graveyard has been refused bail by the Court of Appeal.

35-year-old Patrick Dooley of Arbutus Grove, Killarney, was charged in connection with the murder of his brother, Thomas Dooley.

Thomas Dooley, who lived in Ballyspillane, Killarney died following an assault at a funeral in Rath Cemetery, Tralee, in October. His wife Siobhan was also injured in the same incident.

Patrick Dooley was initially refused bail by the State, but appealed this to the High Court, which also refused the bail application.

He then appealed the High Court’s decision to the Court of Appeal, which has also refused the application.

He is currently remanded in custody at Cork Prison, to appear via video link at Tralee District Court this morning.

