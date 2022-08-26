Killarney man before court on charges of violent disorder at greyhound stadium

A 29-year-old man has appeared before Tralee District Court in relation to 2 charges of violent disorder at The Kingdom Greyhound Stadium in Tralee in 2018.

The court was told that Arthur O'Brien, who has a current address of Bay 1, Upper Site, St Michael's Halting Site on the Killarney bypass, left the country to go to the UK after the incident but was arrested on his return earlier this week.

Mr O'Brien appeared before the court on three charges - two of violent disorder in relation to an incident at the Greyhound Stadium on May 26th, 2018 - and one of assault causing harm at the Mart Yard, Mounthawk, Tralee on October 16th, 2016.

The court heard that the incident at the Greyhound Stadium has been captured on CCTV and was crystal clear - that it involved kicking and punching two males under 18 and had taken place in full view of other patrons including children.

Gardaí objected to bail on the grounds of the seriousness of the charges and the fact that Mr O'Brien had previously failed to turn up for court sittings.

Solicitor for Mr O'Brien, Pádraig O’Connell said that his client had a young family, one of which is disabled.

Mr O'Brien told the court that he is the main career for his child who is disabled from the neck down and is too heavy a weight for his wife to be able to lift.

Judge Alec Gabbett said that he was reluctant to give bail but that he would take this into consideration.

Following further discussion Judge Gabbett granted Mr O'Brien bail on strict conditions including that he sign in daily at Killarney Garda Station, observe a curfew from 9pm to 6am, and undertook under oath not to leave Ireland and surrender all travel documents.

Mr O'Brien was also ordered to provide his own bond of €3,000 and an independent surety of €3,000 in cash which his mother provided to the court.

Judge Gabbett warned Mrs O'Brien that she would lose this money if her son goes.

He remanded Arthur O'Brien to appear again before Tralee District Court on September 7th.