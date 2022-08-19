Killarney man asks court for permission to attend the funeral of his murdered mother

A Killarney man who appeared before Tralee District Court on charges of theft has asked for permission to be allowed to go to his mother's funeral.

Billy Burns, of no fixed abode, is accused of theft and the unauthorised taking of a vehicle in Killarney last October.

He is the son of Miriam Burns who was found murdered in her home in Ardshanavooley in Killarney on Monday.

The charges relate to the unauthorised taking of a vehicle in Killarney and the theft of fuel from a garage in Dublin the following day.

Mr Burns's solicitor Padraig O'Connell told the court that an address which would satisfy bail requirements for Mr Burns was not available, and as a result consent was being given for a remand in custody to Cork Prison.

Judge Joanne Carroll ordered that Mr Burns be remanded in custody to appear again before Tralee District Court next Thursday August 25th by video link.

If an address is provided and approved by Gardaí, Mr Burns becomes eligible for bail.

In this event Judge Carroll set bail conditions including that Mr Burns sign on twice daily at a Garda Station, surrender his passport and all travel documents, observe a curfew between 10pm and 8am and stay out of Killarney save for court appearances.

At this point Mr Burns interrupted the court proceedings to ask the judge is she was aware that his mother had died.

He asked to be allowed attend her funeral accompanied by Gardaí.

Mr Burns said that he loved his mother more than anything in the world.

Mr O'Connell said that his client loved his mother very much and still does, and she loved him.

Judge Carroll asked Mr Burns if he had any family members in court to which he replied no as they were unaware that he was there.

Mr O'Connell said that the State had given a view that unless Mr Burns could provide an address he was not eligible for bail.

Judge Carroll said that she had listened to the evidence presented at yesterday's sitting carefully but that she could not grant Mr Burns his liberty to attend the funeral in the circumstances.