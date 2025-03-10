Killarney hoteliers attend major travel fair in Berlin

Two Killarney hoteliers attended a travel fair in Berlin this week.

The Brehon Hotel and O’Donoghue Ring Collection joined Tourism Ireland to showcase Ireland at the ITB fair.

Last year the three-day event attracted over 100,000 visitors including leading tour operators, travel agents, airlines, travel media and content creators.

Germany is the third-largest market for tourism to the island of Ireland and the largest market from Mainland Europe.

Ireland welcomed over 463,000 German tourists in 2023, who spent over €430 million and stayed 4 million nights.